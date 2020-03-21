Warner Robins Mayor issues State of Emergency, begins on Sunday, March 22nd

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Mayor, Randy Toms, is executing a local State of Emergency for the city beginning Sunday, March 22nd at noon.

According to the city of Warner Robins Government’s Facebook page, this measure is being put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, within the city of Warner Robins.

The Facebook post goes on to say, this state of emergency stems from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to social distance and limit gatherings of 10 or more people.

In a news release sent to 41NBC, Toms is encouraging restaurants to use alternative methods like curbside and/or take out options for customers. Mandy Stella, the Executive Assistant to Mayor Toms, says grocery stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, hospitals, fueling centers and places of necessity are not part of this declaration.

At this time, a curfew is not being put in place.