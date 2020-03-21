Robins Air Force Base reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in a news release Saturday.

“A Team Robins civilian is being treated and evaluated by health care professionals following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 we have at the base,” the release said.

“The continued safety and well-being of Team Robins is my top priority,” Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation Commander, said as part of the release. “We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Moore said public health teams are working to trace previous contact and exposure and quarantine as applicable.

“Although the member hasn’t been at work for a week for personal reasons, the unit will notify those potentially affected and follow all procedures.”

Robins declared a public health emergency Saturday and is in Health Protection Bravo to reflect the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.

The base encourages all Air Force personnel and their families to continue practicing social distancing and proper hygiene.