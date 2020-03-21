UPDATE (Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by GDPH: 555 total

County Cases Baldwin 2 Barrow 1 Bartow 56 Bibb 1 Carroll 14 Charlton 1 Chatham 4 Cherokee 17 Clarke 9 Clayton 13 Cobb 50 Columbia 3 Coweta 8 Dawson 1 DeKalb 41 Dougherty 47 Douglas 4 Early 2 Effingham 1 Fayette 9 Floyd 8 Forsyth 4 Fulton 99 Glynn 2 Gordon 4 Gwinnett 23 Hall 9 Heard 1 Henry 7 Houston 1 Lamar 1 Laurens 2 Lee 14 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 7 Lumpkin 1 Miller 1 Monroe 1 Muscogee 2 Newton 4 Oconee 1 Paulding 4 Peach 2 Pickens 2 Polk 4 Randolph 1 Richmond 10 Rockdale 2 Spalding 2 Sumter 2 Terrell 2 Tift 2 Troup 4 Turner 1 Unknown 37 Whitfield 1 Worth 2

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by GDPH:



20 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

