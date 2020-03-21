UPDATE (Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/21/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by GDPH: 555 total
|County
|Cases
|Baldwin
|2
|Barrow
|1
|Bartow
|56
|Bibb
|1
|Carroll
|14
|Charlton
|1
|Chatham
|4
|Cherokee
|17
|Clarke
|9
|Clayton
|13
|Cobb
|50
|Columbia
|3
|Coweta
|8
|Dawson
|1
|DeKalb
|41
|Dougherty
|47
|Douglas
|4
|Early
|2
|Effingham
|1
|Fayette
|9
|Floyd
|8
|Forsyth
|4
|Fulton
|99
|Glynn
|2
|Gordon
|4
|Gwinnett
|23
|Hall
|9
|Heard
|1
|Henry
|7
|Houston
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Laurens
|2
|Lee
|14
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|7
|Lumpkin
|1
|Miller
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Muscogee
|2
|Newton
|4
|Oconee
|1
|Paulding
|4
|Peach
|2
|Pickens
|2
|Polk
|4
|Randolph
|1
|Richmond
|10
|Rockdale
|2
|Spalding
|2
|Sumter
|2
|Terrell
|2
|Tift
|2
|Troup
|4
|Turner
|1
|Unknown
|37
|Whitfield
|1
|Worth
|2
COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by GDPH:
- 20 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.