UPDATE (Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. (data from Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by GDPH: 555 total

County Cases
Baldwin 2
Barrow 1
Bartow 56
Bibb 1
Carroll 14
Charlton 1
Chatham 4
Cherokee 17
Clarke 9
Clayton 13
Cobb 50
Columbia 3
Coweta 8
Dawson 1
DeKalb 41
Dougherty 47
Douglas 4
Early 2
Effingham 1
Fayette 9
Floyd 8
Forsyth 4
Fulton 99
Glynn 2
Gordon 4
Gwinnett 23
Hall 9
Heard 1
Henry 7
Houston 1
Lamar 1
Laurens 2
Lee 14
Lincoln 1
Lowndes 7
Lumpkin 1
Miller 1
Monroe 1
Muscogee 2
Newton 4
Oconee 1
Paulding 4
Peach 2
Pickens 2
Polk 4
Randolph 1
Richmond 10
Rockdale 2
Spalding 2
Sumter 2
Terrell 2
Tift 2
Troup 4
Turner 1
Unknown 37
Whitfield 1
Worth 2

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by GDPH:

  • 20 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

