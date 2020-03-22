3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County’s Covid-19 Task Force met Sunday afternoon. Discussions were about the response to COVID-19 in Peach County.

As of Sunday, there have been 3 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Peach County. All are in the hospital. There have been others that have been tested and ordered to self quarantine at home until test results are known.

Officials highly discourage any public or private gatherings of any type, any face to face contact and encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet.

The county says everyone should follow the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines for good hygiene which include:

Washing hands for at least 20 to 30 seconds multiple times a day

Avoiding contact from your hands to your mouth

Cover mouth when coughing or sneezing

Avoid crowds

Avoid travel if possible

Stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Following these guidelines should make you less likely to contract the virus.

The biggest threat from this virus appears to be the elderly and those with poor health and chronic health issues, such as diabetes, heart disease, or a compromised immune system. Health officials warn everyone is susceptible to catching this virus, but the fatalities are more commonly come from people 60 or older, and those younger that had prior health issues.

Peach County has decided to partially reopen the North and South Peach Recreation parks. The walking track and the ball fields will be open to the public starting Monday. However the Play Grounds, Splash Pads and the Restroom facilities remain closed and off limits to the public. Those areas are still not open because of the inability to clean and sanitize the equipment in a thorough manner.

There are still no discussions about any mandatory closures of any businesses or organizations. That decision is left up to the business owners. The county asks all businesses and organizations to evaluate their own threat and act accordingly.



There are also no mandatory curfews at this time.