Baldwin County under a state of emergency, curfew included

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County Commissioners declared a state of emergency in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon lasting until further notice in response to the county’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to Baldwin County’s Board of Commission Chair, Henry Craig, this emergency declaration was put in place to emphasize to the community to “shelter in place,” limit person to person activity, which will reduce the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus. Craig said the state of emergency also allows the county greater access to GEMA and FEMA resources.

Craig also said he’s been in contact with management at Medical Center Navicent Health Baldwin during this pandemic. He says by limiting face to face contact between county residents, it reduces the chance of overwhelming the hospital with more COVID-19 cases.

Craig also said the state of emergency includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. that will start Monday, March 23rd at 10 p.m.

According to a public notice sent to 41NBC, the declaration prevents public gatherings of 10 or more people, which includes church services, family reunions, funerals and political gatherings.

Although it’s not prohibited, the county and the city of Milledgeville recommends restaurants that seat 10 or more people be avoided. Craig also told 41NBC that commissioners are encouraging restaurants to use curbside to go service.

According to the public notice, the declaration does not prohibit businesses from operating with 10 or more employees. Work related travel and emergency situations are exempted from the state of emergency.

According to the public notice, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Milledgeville Police Department will enforce this emergency declaration.