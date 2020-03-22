Kroger designates special hour for certain customers during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger stores in Georgia will block off an entire hour of shopping for people over the age of 60 and people who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Kroger, beginning Monday, March 23rd, stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina will block off 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Thursday for those specific groups of people.

“We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Kroger associates will also assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.