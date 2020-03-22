AT&T waiving domestic overage fees for customers nationwide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – AT&T announced Sunday it is waiving domestic wireless voice and data overage fees for its customers nationwide.

“These fees will be retroactively waived, dating back to March 13th,” an AT&T release said. “This commitment is in addition to our participation in FCC Chairman Pai’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge.'”

AT&T says it will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

