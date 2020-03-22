Bibb investigators looking for missing elderly man with dementia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for help finding a missing elderly man the sheriff’s office says is suffering from dementia.

The sheriff’s office got a call around 10 Sunday morning about 79-year-old Ernest Loyd leaving his home around 6:30 a.m Sunday. He hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff’s office says Loyd left in a white 2015 Toyota Avalon. There’s no tag information or clothing description available.

Loyd’s daughter told the sheriff’s office he usually visits businesses in the Hartley Bridge Road area.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.