Houston County church offering drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County church is continuing services in a unique way to adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Many churches are offering livestream services, allowing their congregations to watch from home, but Church in the Park off Main Street is hosting drive-in services. People can pull up in their vehicle, park and listen to the service on a radio station.

Pastor Jordan Kersey says these services will keep people safe while they worship.

Kersey says he will continue drive-in services until the pandemic is over.

Church in the Park, located at 1305 Main Street, has a CashApp account for donations and tithes.

Services start on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.