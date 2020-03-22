GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Public access to several Jones County facilities will be restricted starting Monday, March 23 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

That’s according to a news release sent by the county on Sunday.

“Staff will remain on site and will be available by phone and e-mail,” the release said.

Changes are listed below:

Animal Services

Public access to the shelter will be restricted. Staff will continue to respond to emergency calls.

Code Enforcement

No in-person reporting of complaints. Complaints may still be submitted via phone or email. Logging permits will continue to be issued by phone and email.

Courthouse

Access to the Jones County Courthouse is limited. However, certain functions specified in the Georgia Supreme Court’s Judicial Emergency declaration are still available to the public. For specific information, please consult the appropriate website listed below.

Elections

The March 24 Presidential Primary and SPLOST Special Election have been rescheduled to May 19, 2020. Voter registration, voter address changes, absentee ballot requests and all other tasks that could be performed in the office are available online at the Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.ga.gov).

Finance

All accounts payable checks will be mailed rather than having the option of being held for pickup.

Lake Jonesco Golf Course

Lake Jonesco Golf Course is closed.

Library

All libraries that are part of the Middle Georgia Regional Library system are currently closed to the public. Ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines are available at www.mgr.rbdigital.com. Genealogy and historical resources are available www.protopage.com/gandhmacon. Mango Languages, Gale Legalforms, LearningExpress Library, Digital Library of Georgia and more are available at www.galileo.usg.edu. The book drop is available for returns and no overdue fines will accrue during this time. Wifi is available in the Library parking lot with no password required.

Planning and Zoning

Permit applications may be submitted via email or regular mail, or they may be placed in the drop box at the Government Center. Payments may be submitted through the mail or placed in the drop box at the Government Center.

Recreation

All functions occurring at Jones County Parks and Recreation facilities have been suspended until April 6 and all parks are closed to the public.

Senior Center

The Jones County Senior Center is closed for all activities.

Water

The lobby at the Water Department is closed. Payments may be made online, by phone, or by mail. Customers can also use one of three drop box locations – Water Department Office, Convenience Store in Haddock, Jones County Government Center. For new connections or disconnections, please call ahead and knock on the door upon arrival at the Water Department office.

4-H

All programming and activities are postponed.

For information on Probate Court, Magistrate Court, Superior Court, Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor and the Sheriff’s Office, please visit the following websites: