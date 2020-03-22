MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority announced Sunday it will offer free fares and scale back services starting Monday, March 23.

“The MTA is committed to serving the citizens of Macon-Bibb County while minimizing contact and practicing social distancing during this unprecedented 2020 COVID-19 pandemic,” MTA said in a news release that included a 10-point plan effective Monday, March 23 through Saturday, April 11:

1) Reduce transit to our weekend service.

2) Operate buses 5:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. six (6) days a week, Monday through Saturday (click here for specific routes with details and schedules).

3) Provide all transit service — fixed route & paratransit free of charge (each rider must submit to a temperature check before being allowed on a bus and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will not be allowed on a bus).

4) Operate paratransit for medical necessity only, which includes dialysis, doctor appointments and grocery store and pharmacy trips. Paratransit riders should continue calling (478) 803-2521 to schedule trips.

5) Reduce ridership – Continuous riding is prohibited & monitored by supervisors & drivers. One round trip rule is in effect to prevent people from continuously riding buses. Riders must disembark at Transfer Station, end of route, or at stop along route, each hour or trip.

6) Operate fixed route service with the following policies: a) Rear door boarding and disembarking only, b) Caution tape placed between driver’s compartment & riders (per Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) to promote the “social distancing” crucial to preventing/slowing the spread of COVID-19.

7) Disallow unaccompanied youth riders: Young people must ride an MTA bus with a parent/guardian or adult at least 18 years old.

8) Close MTA Transfer Station to the public and lock restrooms.

9) Keep transit supervisors on duty to answer questions & provide guidance.

10) Close MTA administrative offices to the public.



Call MTA at (478) 803-2504 or 803-25-05 or visit MTA’s website or Facebook page for more information.