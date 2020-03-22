UPDATE (Sunday, March 22 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 600 total

County Cases Baldwin 2 Barrow 1 Bartow 57 Bibb 1 Butts 1 Carroll 14 Charlton 1 Chatham 4 Chattooga 1 Cherokee 18 Clarke 9 Clayton 13 Cobb 61 Columbia 3 Coweta 8 Dawson 1 DeKalb 45 Dougherty 48 Douglas 4 Early 2 Effingham 2 Fayette 9 Floyd 9 Forsyth 4 Fulton 108 Glynn 3 Gordon 4 Gwinnett 27 Hall 9 Heard 1 Henry 7 Houston 1 Lamar 3 Laurens 2 Lee 16 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 8 Lumpkin 1 Miller 1 Monroe 1 Muscogee 2 Newton 4 Oconee 1 Paulding 4 Peach 3 Pickens 2 Polk 4 Randolph 1 Richmond 10 Rockdale 2 Spalding 2 Sumter 2 Terrell 2 Tift 2 Troup 4 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Unknown 38 Whitfield 2 Worth 2

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

