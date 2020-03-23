Authorities: Insurance adjuster stole from hurricane victim

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say an insurance adjuster was charged for stealing nearly $217,000 from a Georgia business damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Officials say 58-year-old Steven Eric Chastain was charged Friday with two counts of theft by conversion.

Authorities say Chastain was hired to handle insurance claims for an Albany-based business after the hurricane. He is accused of taking checks from an insurance company without sending them to his client.

It was not immediately clear whether Chastain had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. He is currently in an Atlanta jail awaiting a bond hearing. If he is convicted on the current charge, he could be sentenced to one to 10 years in prison.