MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District says that two of its employees have tested positive for Coronavirus. One employee works at Ballard Hudson Middle School and the other works at Southwest High School.

This is according to the Bibb County School District website. All schools within the district have been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

In a statement, school officials ask that all students, employees, parents and community members follow COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state, and national health care providers.

The website also urges those who believe they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact a primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic or a local federally qualified health care center.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has developed a hotline to answer COVID-19 related questions. That number is 844-442-2681.