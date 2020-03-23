MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The closures of all Department of Driver Services locations will not affect expiring licenses.

Governor Brian Kemp and DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore announced an emergency operation plan for the agency on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The plan includes a 60-day extension for licenses and ID cards expiring now through June 30.

DDS says Georgians will automatically receive new cards through the mail. Drivers wanting to reinstate or upgrade their license can do so on DDS’s website. Additionally, DDS suspended all road tests during the closure.

New Georgia residents — with out-of-state licenses or ID’s — should continue to use credentials from their prior state. Plans to better serve those customers are under development.