Dodge County, Eastman under state of emergency

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All bars, restaurants or other businesses in Eastman and the rest of Dodge County which sell food or beverages for consumption on premises or provide entertainment on the premises are temporarily closed to in-person dining, consumption of alcohol or entertainment.

The Eastman City Council and Dodge County Commissioners have jointly declared a local state of emergency through at least April 20, according to a post on the Dodge County Board of Commissioners Facebook page Monday.

Restaurants, bars and other businesses which sell food may continue offering food for take-out customers.

“Businesses affected by these closures shall establish systems that restrict in-person contact as much as possible, to include not permitting any customers at a time to be in the premises,” the resolution said. “Such processes may include the business taking the food to the customer’s vehicle rather than the customer coming inside the business.”

A “voluntary ban” on gatherings of 10 or more people is also in place, effective Monday, March 23 through April 20, and a “voluntary curfew” to restrict travel is in place from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. for all non-essential travel.

Police officers, firefighters, active duty military, and health care providers are exempt and free to travel to carry out their duties, as well as public works utility workers employed by any public utility, any municipality or local government, the State of Georgia and the United States of America.

Additional exemptions apply to those traveling to and from work or a medical facility, those traveling through Dodge County or Eastman to a destination outside the county and making deliveries in Dodge County or Eastman, citizens seeking to restore order to their homes or businesses while on their own property or place of business and other authorized and essential people as designated on a list compiled by EMA and/or the Dodge County Sheriff.