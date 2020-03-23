Elderly Macon woman killed in her driveway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon on Embassy Court.

According to witnesses, an 84-year-old female had just pulled into her driveway. As she was getting out of the car, she fell and the car rolled backwards and over her.

She was transported to the Coliseum Northside Hospital, and later passed away from her injuries. Witnesses stated that the vehicle was still running, and in gear when the car rolled over her.

The name of the victim will be released when the next of kin is notified. No one else was inside of the vehicle and no one else was injured when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.