Georgia Power offers safety tips ahead of spring storm season

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Power is offering safety tips and storm resources ahead of the 2020 spring storm season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“March, April and May are typically the most active months for severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail and tornadoes,” the company said in a news release Monday. “Though severe weather can happen at any time.”

Georgia Power says it constantly monitors changing weather conditions and has been closely monitoring the potential threat caused by COVID-19 since January.

“The company remains prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special distancing and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus,” the release said.

In the field, Georgia Power’s power restoration process includes these key steps:

Assessing Conditions – Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.

– Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well. Making Repairs – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:

Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water.

Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.

