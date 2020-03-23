WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Hands of Grace Free Medical Clinic is asking people in the community for donations of handmade medical masks.

Several medical resource centers in communities all over Middle Georgia are experiencing a shortage of n95 medical masks. These masks are typically used by doctors, nurses, and other medical staff to protect themselves from contagions they become exposed to.

- Advertisement -

The handmade masks medical facilities are asking for cannot be used as a replacement for n95 masks. However, they can prolong the span of usage.

Hands of Grace says they are in need of at least 50 masks right now. However other clinics and hospitals are in need of these masks as well.

If you need something to do during the quarantine, this is the perfect way to keep you busy and help those in need. Below are instructions on how to make these masks, along with a tutorial.

How to make a mask

Related Article: Man shot at Warner Robins apartment complex

Places to Donate:

Most of the places in need have immune-deficient patients or those who are most susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. Please call the facility before going, and discuss a pickup location for the masks.