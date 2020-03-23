Jones County election officials urge residents to vote by mail

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jones County Elections & Voter Registration urges residents to vote by mail. This comes from a Jones County news release.

The Secretary of State advised the election officials to encourage residents to vote by mail for the upcoming election in May.

- Advertisement -

This helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, according to the news release.

In-person advanced voting remains on April 27, 2020. Election Day is May 19, 2020.

Voter Registration Information

  • Click here for Absentee Ballot Application.
  • Mail the ballot to PO Box 1417, Gray, GA 31032. You can also email them to    marion.hatton@jonescountyga.org.
  • If you need an application mailed to you, call 478-986-3222.

Click here for more.

You Might Also Like