Jones County election officials urge residents to vote by mail

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jones County Elections & Voter Registration urges residents to vote by mail. This comes from a Jones County news release.

The Secretary of State advised the election officials to encourage residents to vote by mail for the upcoming election in May.

This helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, according to the news release.

In-person advanced voting remains on April 27, 2020. Election Day is May 19, 2020.

Voter Registration Information

Click here for Absentee Ballot Application.

Mail the ballot to PO Box 1417, Gray, GA 31032. You can also email them to marion.hatton@jonescountyga.org.

If you need an application mailed to you, call 478-986-3222.

