Mayor Reichert declares local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Robert Reichert declared a local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb on Monday.
According to Mayor Reichert, the local state of emergency will last for two weeks. Any place with ten people or more is prohibited, including churches.
Mayor Reichert lists the following exceptions: transportation, daycares, hospitals, temporary housing, and grocery stores.
Mayor Reichert also says restaurants will be closed to the public, except drive-thrus and pickups. The following businesses are among those to be closed:
- bars
- salons
- tattoo shops
- gyms
- arcades
- movie theaters
- bowling alleys
Mayor Reichert says fines will be imposed if businesses fail to comply.
The local state of emergency starts March 23 at 5:15 p.m. and lasts until April 6.