Mayor Reichert declares local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Robert Reichert declared a local state of emergency for Macon-Bibb on Monday. 

According to Mayor Reichert, the local state of emergency will last for two weeks. Any place with ten people or more is prohibited, including churches.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Reichert lists the following exceptions: transportation, daycares, hospitals, temporary housing, and grocery stores.

Mayor Reichert also says restaurants will be closed to the public, except drive-thrus and pickups. The following businesses are among those to be closed:

  • bars
  • salons
  • tattoo shops
  • gyms
  • arcades
  • movie theaters
  • bowling alleys

Mayor Reichert says fines will be imposed if businesses fail to comply. 

The local state of emergency starts March 23 at 5:15 p.m. and lasts until April 6.