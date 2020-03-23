Perdue Farms employees on strike after no wage increase amid COVID-19

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees of Perdue Farms are on strike in Perry due to a wage dispute.

In a Facebook Live video, one employee says he and his colleagues are upset about management asking them to work more hours without a pay increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perdue Farms spokesperson sent an email to 41NBC News in response to the protest.

Diane Souder with Perdue Farms states:

“The company is working to compensate employees. As always, our hourly production Associates are eligible for overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours per week. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are assessing our policies to ensure we continue to take good care of our Associates. Additionally, knowing that many grocery store shelves have limited supplies right now, In an interest to help take care of our Associates we are supplying them with free chicken products to take home.”