Pulaski County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Pulaski County School District will suspend the preparation and delivery of meals and Chromebrook check-out after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“This staff member was involved in the Chromebook distribution process, but the employee did not touch the devices after they had been sanitized,” the post said. “The safety and well being of our community is our utmost concern. Thank you for understanding.”