WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Robins Financial Credit Union will be limiting operations beginning Tuesday, March 24. This is according to a news release from the financial institution.

The news release says that Robins Financial Credit Union will limit access to physical branch locations to prevent exposure and minimize risk of COVID-19. However, drive-thru service will be available at branches as well as limited in-branch appointments.

To request an appointment, visit Robins Financial Credit Union’s website. You can also call 478-923-3773 or 800-241-2405 during normal business hours.

For a full list of self-service options, branch hours/locations, and updates to current COVID-19 related information, please see the COVID-19 Information page on the credit union’s website: https://www.robinsfcu.org/Important-Info-COVID-19-branch.