Robins Air Force Base reports second confirmed COVID-19 case

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base reported its second confirmed COVID-19 case on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

This comes just two days after RAFB confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Monday’s post says one of the employees lives in Houston County. The other lives in Henry County.

For up-to-date daily status reports for the state of Georgia, please go to this link: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. Numbers are updated every day at noon and 7 p.m.