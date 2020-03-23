Scattered showers continue through Wednesday in Middle GA

Showers and storms continue to roll in across Middle Georgia tonight with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats.



Through the day Tuesday we should see cloudy skies and continuing chances for showers. These will likely just be some pop up showers, but we can’t rule out the possibility of a thunderstorms as well.

Highs will be topping out in the upper 70’s, but this will mostly be dependent on how much sunshine we see through the afternoon.



Most of us will finally start seeing the real warm up on Wednesday afternoon. Believe it or not, most of this will be behind the cold front. Clearing by Wednesday will bring sunshine that pushes us back into the 80’s.

- Advertisement -

Early Wednesday morning we will be seeing our last round of storms until the weekend. The main threat with these storms will once again be heavy rain and gusty winds.



High pressure moves back in for the end of the week, which means a big warm up as well as plentiful sunshine! Enjoy the nice weather because believe it or not we are looking at another weekend of a nice Saturday and potentially rainy Sunday.

Next week looks to bring another small cool down to the Middle Georgia region.