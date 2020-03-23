MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Bibb County deputy returns to work after an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On Monday, Macon Judicial District Attorney David Cooke told 41NBC that the March 1st shooting involving Deputy Jeremiah Moneypenny and a 29-year-old man was justified. Cooke says Moneypenny will not face any charges.

According to a news release, Cooke says he didn’t find any evidence to charge Moneypenny.

Cooke says, “It is clear that Deputy Jeremiah Moneypenny was justified in his actions and no charges will be filed against him stemming from this incident.”

Because of that, the deputy can now go back to work after being on leave.

The incident

On March 1, 29-year-old Benjamin Curtis Bivins was involved in a fight with another man on Cherry Street. Bivins later pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the man.

Authorities say Deputy Moneypenny was in the area and witnessed the shooting and told Bivins to drop the gun. That’s when they say Bivins took off running.

During the chase, the deputy believed Bivins was about to shoot him. Therefore, Moneypenny fired several shots hitting the suspect.

Authorities will charge Bivins with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He also has new warrants that charge him with two firearms crimes which were signed last week.

Bivins is being held at the county jail without bond.