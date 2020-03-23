Showers and few storms to start work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Isolated showers during the afternoon will become more widespread heading into the nighttime hours.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

A stationary front across the Peach State will keep things warm and muggy here in Middle Georgia today. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s before falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s overnight. Mostly cloudy conditions will be accompanied by showers and a few thunderstorms today. A few storms could be stronger with damaging wind gusts to 40 mph and hail being the main storm threats.

TOMORROW.

Less rain coverage is expected tomorrow as showers move through the region during the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80’s and lows in the low 60’s.

REST OF WEEK.

A few showers will linger with a cold front passage on Wednesday, but after that we warm up and dry out for the rest of the work week. By Friday high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s during the afternoon.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).