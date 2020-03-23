South Central Health District confirms 3 COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The South Central Health District confirmed three COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Health, two Laurens County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, authorities advised the subjects to stay at home for 14 days.

- Advertisement -

Also, one person tested positive out of Pulaski County, according to the news release. This person is also at home recovering.

The SCHD says that this is the fourth case in Laurens County and the first case in Pulaski County.