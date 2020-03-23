UPDATE (Monday, March 23 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Marissa Russell
-
0
Cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 23 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 772 total

       County            Cases
Baldwin 2
Barrow 1
Bartow 61
Bibb 2
Butts 2
Carroll 21
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chatham 4
Chattooga 1
Cherokee 20
Clarke 14
Clayton 18
Clinch 1
Cobb 79
Coffee 1
Columbia 3
Coweta 9
Dawson 1
Dekalb 75
Dougherty 64
Douglas 7
Early 2
Effingham 2
Fayette 10
Floyd 10
Forsyth 7
Fulton 145
Glynn 4
Gordon 5
Gwinnett 34
Hall 10
Heard 1
Henry 9
Houston 1
Lamar 3
Laurens 2
Lee 16
Lincoln 1
Lowndes 8
Lumpkin 2
Madison 1
Miller 1
Monroe 1
Morgan 1
Muscogee 2
Newton 4
Oconee 3
Paulding 5
Peach 3
Pickens 2
Pierce 1
Polk 4
Randolph 1
Richmond 11
Rockdale 4
Spalding 4
Sumter 2
Tattnall 1
Terrell 2
Tift 2
Troup 4
Turner 1
Twiggs 1
Unknown 45
Washington 1
Whitfield 2
Worth 3
- Advertisement -

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

You Might Also Like