UPDATE (Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases by county as of 7 p.m. on March 23 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 800 total

County Cases
Baldwin 2
Barrow 1
Bartow 61
Bibb 2
Burke 1
Butts 2
Carroll 21
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chatham 4
Chattooga 1
Cherokee 24
Clarke 14
Clayton 19
Clinch 1
Cobb 79
Coffee 1
Columbia 3
Coweta 9
Dawson 1
Dekalb 74
Dougherty 69
Douglas 7
Early 2
Effingham 2
Fayette 11
Floyd 10
Forsyth 7
Fulton 152
Glynn 4
Gordon 6
Gwinnett 35
Hall 10
Harris 1
Heard 1
Henry 9
Houston 1
Lamar 3
Laurens 2
Lee 19
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Lowndes 8
Lumpkin 2
Madison 1
Miller 1
Monroe 1
Morgan 1
Muscogee 2
Newton 4
Oconee 3
Paulding 5
Peach 3
Pickens 3
Pierce 1
Polk 4
Randolph 1
Richmond 11
Rockdale 5
Spalding 4
Sumter 2
Tattnall 1
Terrell 2
Tift 2
Troup 4
Turner 1
Twiggs 1
Unknown 46
Washington 1
Whitfield 2
Worth 3
*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

