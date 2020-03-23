UPDATE (Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 800 total

County Cases Baldwin 2 Barrow 1 Bartow 61 Bibb 2 Burke 1 Butts 2 Carroll 21 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chatham 4 Chattooga 1 Cherokee 24 Clarke 14 Clayton 19 Clinch 1 Cobb 79 Coffee 1 Columbia 3 Coweta 9 Dawson 1 Dekalb 74 Dougherty 69 Douglas 7 Early 2 Effingham 2 Fayette 11 Floyd 10 Forsyth 7 Fulton 152 Glynn 4 Gordon 6 Gwinnett 35 Hall 10 Harris 1 Heard 1 Henry 9 Houston 1 Lamar 3 Laurens 2 Lee 19 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 8 Lumpkin 2 Madison 1 Miller 1 Monroe 1 Morgan 1 Muscogee 2 Newton 4 Oconee 3 Paulding 5 Peach 3 Pickens 3 Pierce 1 Polk 4 Randolph 1 Richmond 11 Rockdale 5 Spalding 4 Sumter 2 Tattnall 1 Terrell 2 Tift 2 Troup 4 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Unknown 46 Washington 1 Whitfield 2 Worth 3

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

