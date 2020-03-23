Organizations partner to start COVID-19 response fund

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Nonprofit organizations are expected to take a hit hard as the COVID-19 continues. However, two local groups aim to provide financial support for those who need it.

United Way of Central Georgia and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia held a news conference Monday to announce the creation of the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The funds will assist local nonprofit organizations that work with people affected by the virus.

According to a news release, CFCG and UWCG are hosting weekly calls with local nonprofit organization leaders to focus on eight key areas:

Food Insecurity

Childcare

Health

Shelter

Workforce & Small business

Seniors

Arts & culture

Animal welfare

George McCanless, the president and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia, says the fund currently has a commitment of $675,000.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Community Foundation to connect generous businesses and individuals to help those affected locally by the pandemic, both our critical nonprofit partners as well as our most vulnerable families,” said George McCanless, United Way of Central Georgia CEO. “As this public health emergency continues to unfold, we will do our part to help provide assistance in meeting urgent basic needs.”

To donate click here.