Warner Robins Transit suspends service due to COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Transit has suspended service due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release.
President and CEO Spring Rosati says regular transit operations will cease for the next 2 weeks. Service is projected to resume on April 6.
Rosati says they will continue to monitor updates from the CDC, federal, state, and local governments to ensure community health and safety.
Demand and Para-transit services Information
- The Transit is still offering Demand and Para-transit services.
- You can call 478-225-6982 to schedule transit 48 hours in advance of your scheduled appointment.
Updates regarding service resume dates will be posted here.