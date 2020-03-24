Laurens County has a new confirmed COVID-19 case, brings county total to 5

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Laurens County has another confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 5.

According to the South Central Health District, the source of the exposure is believed to be related to the spread of the virus in the community. The person who is infected will isolate themselves at home for 14 days and any contacts are being told to quarantine for 14 days as well.

- Advertisement -

The South Central Health District confirmed the first two cases in Laurens County on Wednesday, March 19th. On Monday, March 23rd, the South Central Health District confirmed two more cases in Laurens County and confirmed a case in Pulaski County.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms appear within two to fourteen days after exposure and they include fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

According to the South Central Health District, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the

Georgia Department of Public Health. Other prevention measures include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available,

use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.