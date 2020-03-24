Angie’s List: Popular bathroom renovation trends

An Angie’s List contractor survey revealed what homeowners will spend on better bathrooms. The survey shows much of the cost — often around 80% — comes back to them on resale.

This segment of Angie’s List report takes a look at popular bathroom renovation trends.

- Advertisement -

Angie Hicks, the founder of Angie’s List, says remodeling bathrooms is a popular home improvement project, but they’re not cheap.

“They can cost anywhere from 10 to 15 thousand dollars,” Hicks said.

People are pulling out their ceramic tile in favor of cultured marble panels, thick-glass shower doors, and sleek fixtures.

Mary Wright with Economy Plumbing Supply says the bathrooms are beautiful, but difficult to maintain.

“[Homeowners] are tired of fighting the grout lines. They’re tired of having to re-caulk,” Wright said. “Maybe they don’t have a lot of people in their family members that squeegee a lot. So by that maintenance standard, they want something that’s easier to clean.”

Angie Hicks says consumers are looking for less work around the house.

“Especially when cleaning their bathrooms,” Hicks said. “So the trend remodelers are seeing is more walk-in showers with frameless doors because they’re just easier to maintain.”

Walk-in showers look very modern and open. White neutral colors with organic undertones are popular in bathrooms.

Also, creating more space — weather under the sinks or additional cabinets — helps create an uncluttered and serene atmosphere.

“People really like having that open feel,” Wright said. They don’t like, necessarily, feeling so built-in, so compartmentalized in the space any longer. They’re trying to more or less to take down the walls, have a much more spa feel.”

Finally, high-tech toilets continue to rise in popularity. As for fixtures, brass and gold tones are making a comeback.

One contractor says his average remodeling project starts at around $20,000. That’s up from the longtime norm of $15,000.