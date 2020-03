MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man accused of credit card fraud.

Deputies identified the man as 20-year-old Dylan Ross. Deputies connected the fraudulent incidents to an entering autos investigation in the Ingleside/Vineville area.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say Ross stands 5′ ft. 10 in. and weighs around 160lbs.

If you know of Ross’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.