Georgia DFCS addresses concerns about speed of benefits processing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services is responding to concerns about the speed of benefits processing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We reached out to Georgia DFCS after a few 41NBC viewers brought it to our attention that they hadn’t received their expected Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this month.

“We’re working to process all new and existing applications as quickly as possible,” the division’s Senior Director of Communications Patrice Meadows wrote in an e-mail Tuesday afternoon. “We have an influx of applications due to the economic impact caused by COVID-19.”

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that about one million Georgians who receive SNAP will get an additional $100 in nutrition benefits in March and April. The governor said March benefits have already been issued, so the March supplement will come in the form of a second allotment at the end of the month.

Kemp added officials are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue the increased supplement for March “as soon as possible.”