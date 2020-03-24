Dooly declares local state of emergency with curfew

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dooly County officials issued a local state of emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19 effective noon Tuesday. This is according to a post on the Dooly County Facebook page.

The declaration of emergency says that the county is enacting a mandatory curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. All Dooley County residents will remain at home between those hours.

Public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. This includes restaurants except for takeout, delivery, drive-thru, and curbside service.

The declaration says that all other retail, commercial, or industrial establishments can remain open with the following restrictions: