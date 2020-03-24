Flint Energies assures help to members during COVID-19 pandemic

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Across the state, many companies aim to help customers or employees impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Flint Energies is one of those companies.

The electric company is offering relief to its members by providing extensions for those that require them.

According to Flint Energies officials, members who have been impacted by COVID-19 should contact them sooner rather than later so that they can match them with the best option based on their situation.

The company says they are actively working to avoid the disruption of power for all its members.

Contact Information

To contact a Flint Energies representative, call 1-800-342-3616 or email hello@flintemc.com.

