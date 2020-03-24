Johnson County issues emergency protective order, with curfew

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners called an emergency meeting on Monday to issue an emergency protective order in response to COVID-19.

This is according to a news release from Johnson County officials. The order covers cities of Wrightsville, Kite, and Adrian.

The order enacts emergency protective measures under the county’s local declaration of emergency, which was issued on March 18.

The emergency protective order does the following:

Establishes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Strictly prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, per orders issued by the governor

Those commuting to and from work during those hours will still be able to do so

Restaurants are allowed to remain open but must close their dining room and implement curbside/take out or drive-thru only

The order takes effect immediately and remains in place until April 6. This can be amended or extended as necessary.