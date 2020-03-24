MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is limiting public access to its downtown annex building.

If you need to handle any business use the following contact information:

BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF’S ANNEX BUILDING CONTACTS



To file an incident report, call 478.803.2344

To request a copy of an incident report call 478.803.2335 or email BCSOcasereportrequest@maconbibb.us

To speak with an investigator, call 478.803.2366

For accident reports visit buycrash.com