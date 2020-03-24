MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local hospitals are partnering with local hotels, restaurants, and other entertainment venues to battle the economic impact of the pandemic.

Hospitals like the Coliseum Medical Center are looking for organizations that have a surplus of supplies for those trying to fight the coronavirus. Officials call this a powerful partnership between hospitals and the hospitality industry.

Stephen Daugherty — the CEO of Coliseum Health System — says with Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert closing businesses like restaurants and hotels, the partnership is a win for everyone.

“The win for us is that we will have some additional supplies,” said Daugherty. “The win for the restaurant tours in the hotels is that they will get a little bit of the cash flow to help out their employees to help them bridge this difficult time in the business industry.”

The partnership will also keep hospitals well stocked.

Daugherty explains that there isn’t a shortage of supplies, but the health system will take the following items: cleaning supplies, masks, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer.

According to health officials, the supplies in the businesses’ stockrooms are a form of income.

“It’s just a way for us to try to help some of the others in the business community,” shared the chief executive officer.

Daugherty says Coliseum Health System will buy supplies from businesses willing to sell.

If a business is interested, contact Coliseum Medical Center or the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.