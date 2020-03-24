Locals support restaurants in ‘The Great American Takeout’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new campaign is supporting locally-owned Macon restaurants feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

“To be honest, I’m afraid to close my doors because I may not be able to open them back,” Spud Dogs owner Scott Long said.

Many small business owners have the same fear as Long — that the COVID-19 pandemic may force them to close.

Restaurants that remain open are offering safer alternatives.

“Doing things like ordering curbside and to-go through our restaurants or taking advantage of delivery services,” Emily Hopkins with Newtown Macon said.

Tuesday’s services included The Great American Takeout, a national campaign that asks consumers to place a delivery or pick-up order in support of businesses.

“Just keep it on everyone’s mind that these restaurants are still open at the moment and to support them as long as they are open,” Hopkins said.

“We all have a vested interest in keeping downtown viable,” Long said. “It’s a beautiful part. We’re trying to make it the heart of what Bibb County is. Anything they do and throw our way gets us some exposure. We’re so grateful for them.”

Even after Tuesday, many restaurants are still offering curbside pick up or take out.

Here’s a look at which restaurants are offering to-go orders and curbside service.