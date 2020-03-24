Overnight storms give way to a warm, dry week

A line of showers and storms, associated with a cold front is pushing into Georgia tonight bringing the potential for heavy rain.



Timing will likely be after 11 pm for all of Middle Georgia, with all rain chances out of the area by noon on Wednesday.

Strong storms are possible, but the likelihood is that storms will continue to weaken as they head east.



Behind the cold front we will see clearing through Wednesday afternoon. This will be the beginning of a relatively long dry stretch. We will also see temps warming back into the mid 80’s by the end of the week.



Temps stay in the mid 80’s for much of Saturday, which looks like, overall, a pretty nice day. Rain will be possible overnight and into Sunday ahead of another cold front that brings back the 70’s to start next week.