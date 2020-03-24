Perry mayor issues executive order for city, business operations

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Walker of Perry is issuing an executive order which implements emergency measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is according to a news release from the city of Perry.
- Advertisement -
This action came after careful consideration of the CDC, Department of Health, and Emergency Management Agency guidelines, according to the news release.
This executive order includes the following as it pertains to the public in the City of Perry:
- No public gatherings on any property owned or controlled by Perry. This includes any park, public square, public space, playground, recreational area, or similar place of public gathering.
- Perry will not disconnect any public utility service provided by the city on account of non-payment. After the conclusion of the declared emergency persons will have a period of thirty (30) days to make such payments before service may be disconnected.
- Any deadlines for the purchasing or obtaining by persons or businesses of occupation tax certificates, permits or similar civil approvals mandated by the City Code will be paused for the duration of the emergency.
- Restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services but may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive-thru or take-out services. Patrons, employees, and contractors of the establishments must maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves and others. If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, such a restaurant shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises.
- Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons, and any other similar facility, any facility used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming, or general health and wellbeing purposes, must close and remain closed for the duration of this emergency.
- All other establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses which remain open during the emergency must post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves and others and shall not allow more than ten (10) people into such establishment at any one time if such social distancing cannot be maintained.
- All public and private gatherings of more than ten (10) people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited.This order does not include a city curfew. Additional details are included in the attached executive order.
Officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and encourage our citizens and visitors to abide by the CDC guidelines to prevent the illness from spreading.
The City’s response to COVID-19 can be found at https://www.perry-ga.gov/covid-19-information/.