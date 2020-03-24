Pro boxer Maliek Montgomery still chasing greatness despite coronavirus pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pro boxer and Macon native Maliek Montgomery is still putting in work at the gym amid all of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

As the saying goes, if you stay ready you don’t have to get ready. Maliek understands that. Through all the turmoil, plus the suspension of sports, he’s still chasing greatness. Most importantly, he’s looking at the glass half-full, not half-empty.

“It does nothing but give me more time to prepare. And really give me more time to get better. Get more precise with my shots and stuff like that.”

Maliek says he’s still going to take the proper precautions, but he’s not going to let the coronavirus stop his ability to train. He also says he absolutely refuses to let the virus touch his work ethic.

“The drive is the same, man. Even with everything going on with the virus, and all that. I’m still day in and day out, working hard 24/7 to get better at my craft.”

However, the reality for now is that the virus has navigated its way into the boxing world too, postponing all of Maliek’s matches, which means it’s definitely hit home in some way, shape or form.

“Before the virus really took off and they started cancelling everything, I had some potential fights coming up. I was supposed to fight this month and next month that I know for sure. All of the fights got cancelled. I was supposed to be traveling out to Vegas for a training camp. They shut down all that.”

Maliek is 4-0 with four knockouts in his professional career. He still has a long way to go. And like thousands of athletes, his season has been cut short too.

But, he has a message for those who need a little encouragement.

“Just stick to it, man. Just stick to it. Keep pushing. Don’t let stuff stop you, yeah, just keep to it. Be safe, but stay pushing.”