Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 16-22

Restaurant Report Card: March 16-22



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Aubri Lane’s Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 03-17-2020

Momma Shay’s Kitchen

917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Bibb County:

Kimchi Factory

440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Pho Cali

3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Little Caesars Express

4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Club Xavier (Food Service)

4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Bianca’s Grill

6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Bleckley County:

Booger Bear’s Grill

609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

B Fresh Salad Bar & More

105 BEECH ST STE 4 COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Houston County:

Chick-fil-A

1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

KFC

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering

104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Bahama Bob’s

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Waffle House

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Stevie B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Jade’s Gourmet Popcorn

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

BurgerIM

510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Mobile

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Little Caesars

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Jasper County:

Subway

1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Pizza Wings and Things Monticello

683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Jones County:

Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Monroe County:

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Dunkin’

155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Putnam County:

Lake Oconee Bistro

1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Telfair County:

Terminal 3

MAIN STREET SCOTLAND, GA 31083

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020