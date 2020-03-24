Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 16-22

Restaurant Report Card: March 16-22
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020
Aubri Lane’s Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 03-17-2020
Momma Shay’s Kitchen
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Bibb County:
Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020
Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020
Club Xavier (Food Service)
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Bianca’s Grill
6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Bleckley County:
Booger Bear’s Grill
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
B Fresh Salad Bar & More
105 BEECH ST STE 4 COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Houston County:
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
KFC
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering
104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Jade’s Gourmet Popcorn
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Mobile
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Jasper County:
Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Pizza Wings and Things Monticello
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Jones County:
Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Monroe County:
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020
Dunkin’
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020
Putnam County:
Lake Oconee Bistro
1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020
Telfair County:
Terminal 3
MAIN STREET SCOTLAND, GA 31083
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020