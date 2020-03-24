Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 16-22

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

Restaurant Report Card: March 16-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Aubri Lane’s Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 03-17-2020

Momma Shay’s Kitchen
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

 

Bibb County:

Kimchi Factory
440 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Club Xavier (Food Service)
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Bianca’s Grill
6351 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Bleckley County:

Booger Bear’s Grill
609 FOREST LAKE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

B Fresh Salad Bar & More
105 BEECH ST STE 4 COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

 

Houston County:

Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

KFC
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering
104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Jade’s Gourmet Popcorn
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Mobile
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

 

Jasper County:

Subway
1486 WEST WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Pizza Wings and Things Monticello
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

 

Jones County:

Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

 

Monroe County:

Comfort Inn (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Dunkin’
155 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-20-2020

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-18-2020

Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-16-2020

 

Putnam County:

Lake Oconee Bistro
1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-17-2020

 

Telfair County:

Terminal 3
MAIN STREET SCOTLAND, GA 31083
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-19-2020

You Might Also Like