Robins Air Force Base officials address COVID-19 concerns

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Houston County residents are concerned after Robins Air Force Base confirmed its second COVID-19 case Monday.

People have questions about how the base will respond, including if buildings will be closed for operations.

According to a news release, base and civic leaders are making necessary changes to daily routines in order to meet the rapidly changing threat.

Robins Air Force Base Installation Commander Col. Brian Moore and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Weiser discussed those changes in an interview Tuesday.

“We’ve already looked at restrictions of access and control, for those critical missions that must continue,” Moore said. “But also for making sure we understand the vulnerability of the folks that are here on the base and the missions that they are performing.”

