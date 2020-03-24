Showers last through Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Isolated showers this afternoon will become a little more numerous overnight ahead of a cold front.

TODAY.

It will be a warm and muggy afternoon across Middle Georgia as temperatures climb to near 80° in most areas under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers this afternoon will become scattered overnight. A few thunderstorms will be present as well although severe weather is not in the forecast.

TOMORROW.

We start the day off with a few showers, but by lunchtime, clouds and rain will begin to move out. Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will top out in the low 80’s before falling into the middle 50’s overnight.

EXTENDED.

Temperatures will be warm to end the work week. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80’s before cooling off during the weekend. We stay dry through Saturday night until a cold front moves through bringing a few showers late on Saturday and into Sunday.

