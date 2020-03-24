Sparta, Hancock County jointly declare state of emergency

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Sparta and the rest of Hancock County are under a local state of emergency.

“We feel this will help protect the citizens of our County and City be reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the declaration said. It was approved Tuesday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. by Hancock County’s Board of Commissioners and the City of Sparta.

The declaration includes provisions that “prevent social gatherings such as church services, funerals, family reunions and political gatherings.”

A curfew will also be imposed on all non-essential travel between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work related travel and emergency situations are exempt from the declaration, as are business and industries with 10 or more employees.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Sparta Police Department will enforce the declaration.